Starlile will bounce back: ORC

Okahandja Racing Club is confident that its champion-calibre horse Starlile will bounce back following a recent drop in performance.

Visigoth from Aminuis Racing Club has been dominant in the main races recently, leaving Starlile trailing in competitions at Okahandja, Rehoboth and Tsjaka.

Okahandja Racing Club chairperson, Otis Kotjipati, told Nampa in a recent interview that Starlile will soon go back to dominating races as it has nearly regained its usual form.

“We did not give attention to our horse. Jockeys were not controlled and the horse was over-trained for a Rehoboth event, thus we gave it a short training for the Tsjaka event,” Kotjipati explained.

He added that Starlile is not 100 per cent fit but it is getting second place finishes, which is satisfactory considering its condition.

However, Kotjipati said the racing club is happy to see other horses winning as this is good for competition and for horse racing in Namibia.

“This will even motivate us to put more effort into our preparations for other competitions,” he stated.

The chairperson further added that the ORC produced another champion horse (Leeu Loop) in the main race of Nambred horses at Tsjaka’s October derby.

According to Kotjipati, the Okahandja-based Starlile has never lost a race in competitions at Epukiro, Okamatapati or Aminius and also scooped second place in the 2 400 metre race at the Mascom Derby in Botswana in 2019.

Due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak this year, Starlile only participated in the Okahandja, Rehoboth and Tsjaka events.

