State grant beneficiaries should not apply for EIG

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) wishes advised people who are receiving social grants on behalf of others such as vulnerable children and other relatives not to apply for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG).

A statement by MoF on Sunday said the EIG system does not allow for double benefits for any person whose Identity number (ID) number is registered for any sort of social grant and those who will attempt to apply will be declined.

Upon enquiry on Monday, Chief Public Relations Officer of MoF Tonateni Shidhudhu said those who holds power of attorney for people receiving social grants will not qualify as the system will decline and reject their applications as beneficiaries of a State grant.

“We are aware that such social grant might not be of their own use and we encourage them to be patient and wait for an appeal opportunity that will be provided through the regional councils. The appeal modalities are being worked on and will be announced at later stage; therefore, we encourage recipients of any grant to avoid taking part in this process,” Shidhudhu said.

The statement further clarified that students irrespective of being recipients of Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund loans and grants do not qualify for the EIG.

This according to the statement is because students are not economically active and have not lost any livelihood during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

We thus encourage students not to apply as this will amount to fraud which will be punishable in terms of the law,” he said.

The Ministry of Finance further urges qualifying applicants to make sure that they have applied and not to provide their identity documents to someone else they don’t trust to apply for them.

Applicants are also encouraged to apply for themselves and to use their own cell phone numbers or those of their trusted persons.

All Namibians are warned to desist from every temptation to use anybody’s personal identification without authorization to avoid criminal and corruption charges.

As of Sunday, 18h00, more than 350 000 applicants have been verified and ready for payment on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Finance in collaboration with Mobile Telecommunications and MobiPay is working hard to improve the system, and it is expected that on Monday most applications will go through without huddles.

Source: Namibia Press Agency