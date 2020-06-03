State grants further postponement in Fishrot case

The Windhoek Magistrate has on Wednesday granted the prosecuting authority (State) another chance to allow the police investigating team to complete their investigations in the case of 10 men arrested in connection with the Fishrot corruption scandal.

On Friday last week (29 May 2020), Deputy Prosecutor-General Ed Marondezde assisted by State Advocate Cliff Lutibezi brought an urgent application before Windhoek Magistrate Ingrid Unengu in which they requested the court for a further postponement of the matter until August 2020 to allow the police to finish their investigations into the matter.

On Wednesday morning (today) in her ruling, Magistrate Unengu ruled in favour of the State’s urgent application and granted a further postponement of the case until 28 August 2020 for the police finish to complete their investigations.

‘There are no unreasonable delays in respect of the police investigations in this case because of the serious nature of the offences committed. The offences committed require investigations involving police officers in Angola, Dubai in United Arab Emirates, Iceland and Cyrus. Therefore, the application by the State is successful and this court granted a further postponement until 28 August 2020 to allow the police to finish their investigations, ‘ said Magistrate Unengu when handing down judgement.

The first key accused persons- former fisheries minister Bernhardt Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, businessman James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo and Pius Mwatelulo- were against the State’s application for a further postponement.

The six men were arrested in November 2019 for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to more than N.dollars 150 million in return for giving preferential access to Namibia’s fishing grounds to Samherji, one of Iceland’s largest fishing companies.

The other four accused are suspended chief executive officer of the National Fish Corporation (Fishcor) Mike Nghipunya, Windhoek residents Nigel van Wyk and Jason Iyambo, as well as Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule, a member of the Namibian Police Force’s Reserve Unit.

Van Wyk was arrested in December 2019 after he was allegedly caught trying to remove evidence from Shanghala’s house.

Both Iyambo and Kokule were arrested in January 2020 on charges of attempting to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officer involved in the investigations.

Iyambo and Kokule are charged with contravening Section 34 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act of 2003 for allegedly corruptly offering N.dollars 250 000 to ACC investigator Junias Iipinge for him to remove ATM cards from the evidence so far obtained by the ACC in connection with the matter.

The duo also each face a second charge of obstructing the course of justice for the same offence.

Nghipunya was arrested in February 2020 for also allegedly receiving bribes in return for giving preferential access to Namibia’s fishing grounds to Samherji.

The 10 men are all legally represented by Windhoek-based defence lawyers Florian Beukes, Appollus Shimakeleni, Gillroy Gasper, Kalundu Kamwi, Trevor Brockerhoff and Jarmaine Muchali.

The first seven men are still being kept in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility.

Kokule, Iyambo and Van Wyk are kept at the Seeis police station on the eastern outskirts of Windhoek.

Source: Namibia Press Agency