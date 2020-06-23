State of Emergency regulations which forbid employers from dismissing workers declared unconstitutional and invalid

The State of Emergency regulations which forbid employers from dismissing workers, were declared unconstitutional and invalid in the Windhoek High Court today.

A full-bench of three High Court Judges comprising ShafimanaUeitele, Thomas Masuku and HannellePrinsloo handed down the judgement in the case of two organisations representing Namibian employers against President Hage Geingob, the Namibian government and trade unions.

In their successful urgent application filed before the Windhoek High Court, the Namibian Employers’ Federation (NEF), the Namibian Employers Association and the companies FP du Toit Transport, JetX Couriers, John Meinert Printing, Huab Safari Ranches and Skycore Aviation were asking the court to declare parts of two proclamations issued by the president that forbid employers from dismissing workers and also parts of the COVID-19 state of emergency regulations, unconstitutional.

In their ruling, the three judges concluded: “The regulations of the State of Emergency that forbid employers from dismissing workers, reducing their pay or putting them on leave due to the outbreak of COVID-19 are, hereby, declared unconstitutional and invalid.”

The reasons for the ruling will be made public during the course of the week.

The two proclamations or regulations under dispute stipulate that during Namibia’s COVID-19 lockdown period, which started on 28 March and is still ongoing, employers may not dismiss any of their employees because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses, they may not force employees to take unpaid leave or annual leave due to the pandemic, and they may not reduce the pay of any employee for reasons related to COVID-19.

Source: Namibia Press Agency