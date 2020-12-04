State provisionally withdraws case against Keetmanshoop youth group

The State on Thursday provisionally withdrew its case against the 14 members of the Keetmanshoop youth group arrested in January last year after they allegedly invaded the Office of the ||Kharas Governor.

According to court documents seen by Nampa on Friday, the accused persons made another court appearance in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Uchen Konjore on Thursday.

Konjore withdrew the case after the State prosecutor Coleen Yisa asked the court to withdraw the case until the State completes its investigations into the matter.

This came after the Prosecutor-General’s decision indicated that the investigations have not yet been completed.

The accused are Elmarey Kooper, 29; Zerilda Goliath, 30; Elaine Swartbooi, 19; Jessica Jansen, 21; Penina Haack, 29; Romario Kahuika, 29; Innocencia Goliath, 29; Rionetha Goliath, 22; Easter Isaak, 33; Joseph Isaaks, 50; Lesley Boois, 43; Jefrey Goliath, 30; Stiloy Vries, 31, and Eduard Fleermuys, 43.

On 23 January 2019, around 50 members of the same group entered the office with cleaning gear and started cleaning inside and outside of the governor’s office at Keetmanshoop.

According to the group, they were cleaning the office as a way to show their dismay about Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila’s response about the appointment of “struggle kids” in Government jobs at the expense of local youth.

The police were called in to deal with the matter, and scuffles broke out between the officers and the group after the latter refused to vacate the area.

All the accused were granted bail of N.dollars 400 each during their first court appearance and on Thursday their bail money was refunded.

