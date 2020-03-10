Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the killing of MINUSCA civilian staff member in the town of Ndélé in the Central African Republic

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killing of a colleague serving with the United Nations stabilization mission in Ndeacute;leacute;, Central African Republic, allegedly by the Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de Centrafrique (FPRC) combatants. He expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the victim.

The Secretary-General calls on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this killing.

The Secretary-General reaffirms his support to the leadership and personnel of MINUSCA, and commends their tireless efforts to protect civilians and stabilize the Central African Republic.

Source: United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.