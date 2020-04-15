Statement availed to Nampa said that he was very grateful towards the government for entrusting with such an essential role in the fight against COVID-19

Forty guests that were isolated at the Hardap Resort from 25 March 2020 up until 09 April 2020 were all safely released without showing any symptoms of COVID-19, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Acting Managing Director, Matthias Ngwangwama, has said.

In a statement availed to Nampa yesterday, Ngwangwama said that he was very grateful towards the government for entrusting NWR with such an essential role in the fight against COVID-19.

“I would like to assure potential visitors to the Hardap Resort that the place remains safe as all 40 isolated guests were released without any symptoms, and I want to pay homage to our employees who, in my eyes, are heroes and heroines who were at the frontline, taking care of the quarantined guests during their 14-day stay at the resort,” Ngwangwama said.

Meanwhile, the resort Assistant Manager, Sophia Burger, expressed appreciation for the experience and the manner her team came together to assist in contributing to this national cause.

She also wanted to assure future guests that the resort has been disinfected and sanitised by the Ministry of Health and Social Services to ensure their health and safety.

Source: Namibia Press Agency