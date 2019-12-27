Statistics provided by the Namibian Police Force show

A total of 368 road crashes were recorded countrywide between 25 November 2019 and 25 December 2019, statistics provided by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) show.

This reflects a decline compared to the same period in 2018 which recorded 383 crashes.

NamPol's spokesperson, KaunaShikwambi said the highest number of road crashes were recorded in the Khomas Region for both 2018 and 2019.

The Otjozondjupa Region registered the highest road crash fatalities for both periods in 2018 and 2019.

Nationally, fatalities dropped from 73 in 2018 to 46 this year for the month-long period.

A slight decline in injuries was further recorded this year with 595 from 607 injuries over the same period last year.

Source: Namibia Press Agency