Status quo remains in FIFA women’s ranking

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) says the current Women’s ranking will remain as is because there have not been any football matches since the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

This means that the Brave Gladiators will maintain their position 22 on the continent and 143 in the world.

In the Council of Southern African Football Associations, Namibia is ranked seventh behind SA, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, Angola and Tanzania.

In a statement posted on the FIFA website on 14 August, the world football governing body says “following the COVID-19 pandemic, which has temporarily paralysed the world of football, no international women’s matches have been played in recent months”.

The statement further adds that the last edition of the FIFA Women’s World Ranking, published on 27 March, reflected the results of numerous international matches and tournaments that had taken place in the preceding weeks.

Five months later, and the exact opposite is true.

Brave Gladiators head coach Uerikondjera Kasaona says it is understandable that the team is finding themselves where they are because of COVID-19 and absence of competitive matches.

“In the past years, we have not played enough competitions. Gone are the days when we would regularly play friendlies with South Africa and Botswana etc…nowadays we only play Cosafa, Afcon and World Cup qualifiers where we struggle to make it past the first hurdle,” she explained.

Currently, the United States of America is ranked first followed by Germany in second, and France third.

The Netherlands is fourth with Sweden fifth, England sixth, Australia seventh, Brazil eighth, Canada ninth and Korea DPR completing the top 10.

The best-placed African nation is Nigeria who occupying the 38th place in the world rankings.

Cameroon is second in Africa and 51st in the world, with neighbours South Africa third on the continent and 53rd in the world.

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire complete the top five ranked African nations.

