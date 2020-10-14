Steenkamp calls for strengthening of Safe Schools Framework after Rehoboth stabbing incident

The National Safe Schools Framework should be should be strengthened in all schools across the country to ensure the prevention of systematic bullying and violence in schools, Ministry of Education Executive Director Sanet Steenkamp has said.

Steenkamp’s statement follows the stabbing of a 15-year-old learner at the St Joseph’s Primary School hostel in Rehoboth, allegedly by a 13-year-old learner, on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the 13-year-old boy stabbed the older boy, who was a Grade 8 learner at Rehoboth High School and boarder at St Joseph’s hostel, with a kitchen knife in the chest after an argument between the two.

The National Safe Schools Framework provides a vision and the guiding principles for building safe and supportive school communities, centred on the wellbeing of learners and educators.

It was amongst others developed to provide practical guidance to schools and school stakeholders on how to systematically improve standards of school safety and how to develop a culture of care in Namibian schools.

Steenkamp said the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture learned with shock and sadness of the fatal stabbing.

She said the ministry is pained by the loss of life, particularly in such a tragic and unfortunate manner.

“We value the life of every child and the ministry reaffirms that schools should be a place of safety for both learners and teachers, where parents and guardians entrust their children’s education to the care of teachers, and this incident is deeply regretted,” Steenkamp said.

The statement said the school and the parents of the learners were engaged, and the ministry will continue to offer psycho-social support to the families and learners alike.

The suspect was arrested and is in police custody.

Source: Namibia Press Agency