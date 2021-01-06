Cases of stock theft in the Kunene Region doubled last year in comparison to 2019, the police in the Kunene Region have reported.

The Namibian Police Force’s spokesperson for Kunene, Inspector Vehangaiza Ruiter told Nampa in an interview 253 cases of stock theft were reported in the region during 2020 compared to 100 cases reported in 2019.

October had the highest number of stock thefts, especially in the Opuwo and Outjo areas.

Ruiter said stock theft is the most highly reported crime in the Kunene Region.

“Farmers in Kunene are not only challenged by severe drought, but stock theft has also become a concern among other predicaments in the region,” she said.

Ruiter further told this news agency that thanks to their relationship with the community, more than 80 per cent of the reported cases were solved. The police however face some challenges with farmers who withdraw their cases as they would rather have these matters dealt with by traditional courts.

“Some victims believe traditional courts are more supportive in terms of livestock recovery. They also believe they will be compensated for their stolen livestock unlike in the court of law, where perpetrators are just charged, so they believe it’s a loss for them,” Ruiter noted.

Also speaking to Nampa was Otjikaoko Traditional Authority chief Paulus Tjavara, who said stock theft, especially in the Epupa Constituency, poses an increasing threat to the livelihoods of farmers who are already suffering because of the drought.

Tjavara also expressed his gratitude to the Kunene police for their fight against stock theft while urging farmers to be more vigilant and to take good care of their livestock.

