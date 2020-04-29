Stolen church bell recovered

The Oshitayi Evangelical Lutheran Church of Namibia (ELCIN) Church, bell which was stole last week Wednesday (24 April) was discovered today (Wednesday) by members of the public metres away from the church.

The Police in Ondangwa were investing theft of a Church bell which is worth N.dollars 50 000.

In an interview with Nampa on Monday, Pastor Kleopas Amaambo said, the Church Bell was stolen during the night between the 23 and 24 of April 2020.

“We only realised that the bell was missing when I was helping elders from Okankolo the following morning,” Amaambo said.

Case number CR 17124/042202 was opened with the Ondangwa police station on Friday.

Amaambo added that despite opening a police case they also announced on Shipi FM and other Media houses, about the missing bell.

On Wednesday the pastor expressed gratitude to the public’s effort as well as the law enforcements and the media, as the bell was dropped off again during the morning hours, just close to the Headman of Oshitayi village Kakololo IItope’s residence, which is a few meters from church.

Meanwhile inspector Thomas Iiyambo the head of communication affairs in Oshana region told this agency that the suspect are still unknown and are still at large and police investigations continues.

Source: Namibia Press Agency