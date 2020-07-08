Strong gets 25 years over death of girlfriend

Windhoek resident Benjamin Hermanus Strong, who was found guilty by the High Court of stabbing his girlfriend to death in the Otjomuise residential area in 2017, was on Wednesday sent to jail for an effective 25 years.

On 04 June this year, the 57-year-old Strong was found guilty in the High Court on the first count of murder with direct intention to kill for stabbing 62-year-old Johanna Resandt with a kitchen knife at her house on 16 September 2017.

On the same day, Strong was also found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm instead of attempted murder, as well as on the two counts of common assault for attacking both the deceased and her friend – a certain Matsaya.

During the sentencing on Wednesday, the charges of murder with direct intention to kill, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as the other two counts of common assault for attacking both Resandt and her friend were all taken together for the purposes of sentencing.

In the result, High Court Judge Naomi Shivute sentenced Strong to an effective total of 25 years imprisonment in respect of the circumstances that led to the death of the late pensioner, Resandt.

According to the totality of the prosecution’s medical evidence, Strong stabbed Resandt 12 times, with four penetrating stab wounds to the chest causing her death.

Strong’s trial was dealt with by the High Court under the strict provisions of the Domestic Violence Act of 2004.

Strong denied guilt by stating that he found his girlfriend dead upon his return home in the morning hours of 17 September 2017.

Legal Aid-funded defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht represented Strong, while State Advocate Ian Malumani appeared for the prosecution.

Strong will serve his direct custodial sentence in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility.

Source: Namibia Press Agency