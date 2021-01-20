The Student Union of Namibia (SUN) has called on parents and students to not support stores owned by Shoprite Namibia until the striking workers’ demands are met.

The aggrieved Shoprite workers are demanding a salary increment of N.dollars 600, a housing allowance of N.dollars 450, transport allowance of N. dollars 500, and permanent employment for workers who have worked in the stores on a temporary basis for extended periods.

In a statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday, SUN’s national spokesperson Tyson Hihanguapo said after the union noted that the management of Shoprite refused to accept the workers' demands, it would like to urge all students and parents to not support the Shoprite Group of Companies.

More than 2 000 Shoprite, Checkers and U-save employees have been on strike since 23 December 2020 after they could not reach an agreement for better pay and benefits with their employer.

“The boycott should continue until Shoprite management meets the demands of the workers,” added Hihanguapo.

