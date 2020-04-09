Students of private institutions of higher learning will be required to pay tuition fees as lectures will continue via e-learning despite the current circumstances of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This was confirmed by Hipa Murangi, a representative of the Association of Private Higher Education Institutions in Namibia (APHEIN) at the COVID-19 information centre here yesterday.

Murangi was speaking about the impact the pandemic has had on the institutions and measures universities and colleges around the country have taken with regard to conducting lectures.

He emphasised that private institutions of higher learning solely depend on students’ funds, therefore for as long as students are receiving education through e-learning as an alternative measure, payment is a requirement.

Murangi noted that the institutions would transfer educational content to an e-learning format for students to access, noting that thus far, the majority of institutions have already started with e-learning.

“Bear in mind that for most of these institutions the mode of conduct was face-to-face with the students, so there was a need for the institutions to put the content on e-learning, which comes at a cost,” he noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency