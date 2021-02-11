Athletes from the National Paralympic Committee of the Netherlands have called on Namibian athletes to give it their all if they are to compete in big competitions.

Hand biker Tim de Vries, and Daniel Abraham, who cycles with a road bike, have been in Namibia since December 2020 for a training camp ahead of the 2021 Paralympic Games that will be held in Tokyo, Japan in August and September 2021.

They told Nampa in an interview on Wednesday if an athlete wants to compete on a bigger stage, they have to make a choice on what they want.

“Everybody can go to a big event, especially in Namibia because the group is pretty small. But what you want to achieve is something different,” said Abraham, who said it is important to ask yourself what you want to achieve as an athlete.

He added that for an athlete to achieve their goals, they have to do extensive preparations.

De Vries echoed his sentiments, saying if an athlete is to prepare for the Olympics, they should start when there are still four years left before the games.

“One just needs to put in hours of training every day and then think about the equipment and material later because with your performance you will then pinpoint where your weakness is and what you can better,” he said.

He added that he started preparing for the 2021 Paralympic Games just as the 2016 Rio Games finished.

“After the Paralympics you just start with a new Paralympic circle. And what you do is actually build-up by having long-term goals. You've got the short-term goals, which are the World Cups and the World Championships. And that's what we do every year, we do a certain kind of strategy towards a big event,” De Vries said.

The two cyclists said athletes in Namibia have an altitude advantage and good weather and all they need is intensive training.

Namibia Paralympic Committee secretary general Michael Hamukwaya told this agency it is always good to see athletes from abroad prepare themselves for bigger competitions in Namibia.

“These are the same guys who are going to compete in the 2021 Paralympic Games with our athletes and if we had enough time we could have approached them to help guide some of our athletes,” he said.

Hamukwaya added that Namibia can learn from such professional athletes.

“We have not yet started preparing for the Paralympic Games because of lack of funds but we hope that for future competitions we can improve on how we prepare ourselves,” he said.

Source: Nampa