Suicides and murder dominate weekend crime report

A 31-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by handing on Sunday night at Omalungu village in the Omusati Region.

A weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Monday said the lifeless body of the man was found hanging from the roof in his sleeping room with an electrical cable around his neck.

The incident happened around 21h00 at the village and the deceased was identified as Simeon NgendinaIipinge.

No suicide note was found and his next of kin were informed of his death.

Further the report said a 34-year-old man allegedly fell sick while in detention at Okongo Police Station and he was rushed to Okongo State Hospital where he was declared dead.

‘The deceased was arrested on Wednesday last week in Okongo on a charge of attempted rape, he appeared in court on Friday and granted bail of N.dollars 1 000 but could not pay bail hence remanded in custody,’ added the report.

The report said the deceased next of kin are not yet informed of his death.

According to the report a man was shot to death by a 37-year-old man in Okuryangava, Windhoek on Sunday night. The deceased person was identified as NdakomaniNghidamusha and his next of kin have been informed.

‘The suspect was arrested and the motive of the killing is still unknown,’ said the report.

On Friday night at OkadhiyaKoshumba in the Omusati Region a 22-year-old Angolan male was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man to death.

The incident happened around 20h45 at the village.

‘It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the deceased with a kitchen knife on the neck and he died on the spot. The suspect and the deceased allegedly lived in the same house,’ said the report.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old SakariaItonywa and his next of kin has been informed of his death.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency