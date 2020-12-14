Super Cup goes on recess

The Namibia Football Association Women’s Super League’s Super Cup has gone on recess after week two of matches were played over the weekend in Windhoek, with a total of 46 goals scored over six matches.

The results provided by Jackie Gertze of the NFA Women’s Football Desk show that V-Power Angels showed no mercy when they routed rookies Okakarara Golden Ladies 13-0, while coastal girls Namib Daughters Football Club (FC) continued their winning streak with a 5-1 defeat of Ramblers FC.

University of Namibia Bokkies got back to winning ways after they trashed Girls Football Academy 5-0, while Galz & Goals showed class in their 8-0 win against rookies Okahandja Queens.

Arrows Ladies in their first match of the competition held struggling Namibia University of Science and Technology to a two-all stalemate, while Right Way FC annihilated Omaheke Queens 10-0.

Meanwhile, Gertze said the teams will go into recess and will return to the field with training to start in January next year. The cup competition will resume on 03 February.

“The teams will break for the festive season and will return early next year with training and resumption for the Super Cup. The Women’s Super League will start in the first week of March next year,” Gertze noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency