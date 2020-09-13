Supplementary registration of voters slow at Rundu’s Kehemu

The supplementary registration of voters process at Kehemu location in Rundu has been at a slow pace as potential voters are not coming in numbers, Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) team leader Nelson Kasanga here said.

The supplementary registration of voters commenced countrywide on 07 September and will run until 15 September 2020.

Kasanga who is stationed at the Kehemu Primary School registration point on Saturday said since Monday, people have been coming in “here and there” and not in numbers.

“Two people will come through, then one. Sometimes hours can pass by without anybody showing up,” he said.

Kasanga assumes the coronavirus could be a contributing factor to the poor turnout, noting that perhaps potential voters are scared to pick up the virus thinking the registration points are crowded.

Another voters’ registration point which experienced the same situation is the Rundu Multipurpose Centre where team leader Grace Amukena said people are coming through but in limited numbers.

The Rundu Urban and Rundu Rural constituencies together have 55 registration points.

The current national voters’ register has a total number of 1 348 532 registered voters. Of this number, 370 826 are currently registered for the Regional Council and Local Authority elections.

Source: Namibia Press Agency