Supplementary registration to continue on Sunday in Kunene region

The supplementary registration of voters will continue on Sunday in the Kunene region, due to a large number of inhabitants that come to register daily, the Electoral Commission of Namibia regional coordinator, Mike Nganjone has said.

Nganjone on Friday told Nampa that every mobile point records more than 100 people daily, hence the need to work on Sunday so that everyone can be accommodated before the deadline on Tuesday, 15 September.

“Kunene region is huge, we have observed that the people here are responding well to the supplementary registration process especially in urban areas and it is part of our responsibility to see to it that every person in the region is registered. We can only do that by working on Sunday,” he said.

The regional coordinator further said the only challenge officials are facing is reporting to the coordinators as some parts of the region are still without network.

The region, he said has registered more than 3000 people between Monday, 07 and Friday, 10 September 2020.

On Sunday the registrations points in Khorixas will be stationed at the Khorixas Town Council Hall, Eddie Bowe Primary School and Donkerhoek.

Another point will be stationed at Kamanjab community hall while at Outjo the points can be found at Tabita Center, Etoshapoort Hall and Outjo Secondary School.

In Opuwo, two points will be set up at the Opuwo Youth hall and Opuwo lower primary.

Source: Namibia Press Agency