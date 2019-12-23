Supplementary voter registration underway for Otjiwarongo by-election

A two-day supplementary voter registration exercise for the Otjiwarongo Regional Constituency by-election officially kicked off Monday morning by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

The ECN's Otjiwarongo supplementary registration supervisor, Jafet Karamata on Monday told Nampa in an interview that the by-election here was necessitated by the death of the Otjiwarongo Constituency Councillor, Julius Nauyoma Neumbo who died tragically in a road accident on 10 December 2019.

Karamata said a total of seven registration teams have been deployed to different centres in the constituency to register the people.

We are targeting Namibians who turned 18 years this year, those that have lost their voters' cards and changed the residential constituencies or their surnames, he said.

The actual voting date of the new constituency councillor of Otjiwarongo is on 09 March 2020, Karamata said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency