Supreme Court refuses Hanse-Himarwa’s petition to appeal conviction

Former Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa has now been dealt a lasting a heavy legal blow when the Windhoek Supreme Court refused to hear her petition for leave to appeal against her corruption conviction.

The Registrar of the Supreme Court in a media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday morning (23 April 2020) show that Hanse-Himarwa’s petition for leave to appeal was refused (dismissed) in a judgement handed down by Supreme Court Judges of Appeal Sylvester Mainga and Elton Hoff as well as Acting Judge of Appeal Theo Frank on 01 April 2020.

This judgement in respect Hanse-Himarwa’s petition was only made public on Thursday morning (23 April 2020).

‘Having read Katrina Hanse-Himarwa’s petition and other related documents filed before this court (Supreme Court), it is ordered that the former education minister’s petition for leave to appeal against the refusal of the condonation application by the High Court and the leave to appeal against the conviction is hereby refuse, ‘ said the three Judges of Appeal in their ruling.

As per order by the Supreme Court, this judgement was also made available to Hanse-Himarwa’s legal representation team at the local law firm of Murorua, Kurtz and Kasper as well as the Office of the Prosecutor-General.

Initially, Hanse-Himarwa has suffered the first legal blow when her urgent application to be allowed leave to appeal against her conviction was refused in a judgement (ruling) handed down by High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg on 03 February 2020.

On that day (03 February 2020), the main reason for the refusal of the urgent application was in respect of Hanse-Himarwa’s failure and non-compliance with the rules of the High Court after she did not bring or file her application before the Registrar of the High Court within the prescribed 14 working days after her sentence.

According to Judge Liebenberg, there were also no factual grounds raised or advanced in the application, showing that there are reasonable prospects of the appeal’s success in the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, Liebenberg said the High Court during trial, conviction and sentence did not misdirect itself in respect of the interpretation of the laws or facts that were presented before court and as result Hanse-Himarwa was not wrongly convicted as she was claiming.

The former minister was found guilty on 08 July 2019, sentenced to pay a fine of N.dollars 50 000 on 31 July 2019 and only filed her application for leave to appeal on 23 September 2019 outside the prescribed 14 days limit of bringing appeal applications before the High Court.

On his part, State representative, Ed Marondezde also strongly opposed the application for leave to appeal in the Supreme Court on the grounds that there was no single misdirection done by the High Court during conviction time.

The former minister only wanted to be allowed the right to appeal the conviction and not her sentence.

On 08 July 2019, Hanse-Himarwa, 52, was found guilty by High Court Judge Liebenberg of wrongly and corruptly abusing or using her position as Governor of the Hardap Region to make changes to the original list of mass housing beneficiaries for the benefit of two of her relatives in December 2014.

On 31 July 2019, she was sentenced to pay a fine of N.dollars 50 000 or serve a direct prison sentence of 24 months of which 12 months were suspended for a period of five years on condition that she is not found guilty of any offence of corruption or other related criminal offences during the period of suspension.

She has now resigned from her position as minister after conviction.

Source: Namibia Press Agency