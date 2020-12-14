Suspect arrested for plantation of cannabis valued at N.dollars 85 000

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Friday arrested a 37-year-old man for the plantation of cannabis plants valued at N.dollars 85 000.

According to NamPol’s weekend crime report availed to Nampa on Sunday, the suspect was found and arrested during a police search in Windhoek’s Wanaheda residential area in the Khomas Region.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

In a separate incident, a Namibian man was on Friday arrested for the alleged possession of cannabis at Outapi in the Omusati Region.

“It is alleged the suspect was found in possession of prohibited dependence producing drugs during a police search. The suspect was arrested with four ballies of cannabis. The weight and value is still not determined,” the report reads.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency