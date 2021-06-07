Suspect shoots brother, kills himself at Endola

Police in Ohangwena are investigating a case of attempted murder and suicide after a 45-year-old man allegedly shot and wounded his 32-year-old brother before shooting himself at Onangubu village in the Ohangwena region.

According to a crime report issued by the Namibian Police (NamPol) on Sunday, the suspect allegedly pushed the victim out of the vehicle he was driving before proceeding to the Onhuno Road Traffic Checkpoint, where he was pulled over by a police officer on duty. It is further alleged that he complied with the police officer’s instructions, but shortly after stopping, the officer heard a gunshot from the vehicle and it was observed that the suspect had shot himself through the head. Both the victim and the suspect were reportedly rushed to Engela district hospital for medical treatment where the suspect identified as Pombili Hauwanga succumbed to is injuries.

In a separate incident, an unidentified man allegedly died after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with another vehicle on the Oshikuku-Oshakati main road at Oshuungu village in the Omusati region. Three other passengers sustained moderate to serious injuries. One of the drivers, a 61-year-old man, was allegedly unlicensed and driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Friday, a 45-year-old woman reportedly died on the spot when the driver of the vehicle she was travelling in lost control, causing the car to overturn on the Onanke/Engoyi gravel road at Onamuteyna village in Oshikoto. The driver and another passenger reportedly sustained minor injuries. The deceased is identified as Simon Ushona.

Meanwhile, police in Rehoboth are investigating a case of housebreaking after an unknown suspect allegedly broke into a house in Block G between 23h00 on Friday and 07h00 on Saturday. It is further alleged that the suspect used an unknown object to break open the bathroom window to gain entry and stole items valued at N.dollars 16 250, including a cellphone and N.dollars 1 250 in cash.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency