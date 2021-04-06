Suspected cocaine dealer arrested at Otjiwarongo

A 26-year-old man was Monday afternoon arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of 48 parcels of cocaine at the Otjiwarongo-Otavi police roadblock.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Tuesday said the suspect was travelling from Tsumeb to Windhoek in a pick-up at the time of his arrest.

The vehicle with four occupants including the driver, was stopped and searched at the roadblock.

“Forty-eight parcels of cocaine powder wrapped in plastic and hidden in his luggage were found upon searching,” said Mbeha.

The prohibited drugs allegedly found in the suspect’s possession are valued at N.dollars 24 000.

He is expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of possession of drugs and/or dealing in cocaine.

The three other people who were with him were released after they were not connected to the drugs.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia News Agency