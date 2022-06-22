Suspected poacher allegedly shot and killed near Kombat

An adult male, suspected to be a poacher, was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon at Farm Salzbrunnen near Kombat in the Otjozondjupa Region, allegedly during an exchange of gunfire with two farmworkers patrolling the farm.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, on Monday confirmed the shooting, saying the incident is being treated as a murder case.

Mbeha stated that the deceased is yet to be identified.

“It is alleged the deceased was part of the four men who illegally entered Farm Salzbrunnen while they were armed with a gun,” she said.

At about 14h00 on Sunday, the four suspected poachers allegedly came eye-to-eye with two farmworkers who were patrolling inside the commercial farm, and were also armed with a gun, said Mbeha.

The farmworkers at first allegedly fired warning shots into the air.

The workers had allegedly also called on the four suspects to immediately stop and surrender themselves, said Mbeha.

“The four suspected poachers instead allegedly ran away and took cover in the thick bushes on the farm, while the farmworkers continued to call on them to come back,” said Mbeha.

It is alleged that the poaching suspects also fired one gunshot in the direction of the farmworkers, which prompted the farmworkers to fire back. One of the suspects was then hit and killed on the spot, said Mbeha.

The three other suspects fled on foot and no arrest has been made since then, she added.

The farmworker who shot the suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Otavi Magistrate’s Court this week, while a team of police officers and farmworkers are allegedly tracking the remaining suspects.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency