Suspected robber dies after being shot in Windhoek

A 33-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the Katutura State Hospital after being shot by members of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) during a robbery on Wednesday.

NamPol’s chief spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, in a media statement said the man was one of two criminals allegedly caught breaking into a business in Wanaheda around 00h55 on Wednesday.

Shikwambi said when the police officers arrived on the premises one suspect was found outside and he surrendered himself to the officers. Meanwhile, the second suspect who was inside the building came out running and started shooting at the officers at close range. The officers reportedly retaliated and the suspect fled.

“He then disappeared into the riverbed. While the officers were still searching for him the suspect started calling for help. He was struck by several bullets. An ambulance was called and he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 07h00,” the statement read.

Shikwambi said the two men have been identified as habitual robbers and housebreakers who were out on bail, with pending cases ranging from housebreaking and theft to robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms.

The suspect who surrendered is being detained at the Wanaheda Police Station. The police also found some tools used to break into houses on the scene and police investigations continue.

Shikwambi urged home and business owners to be alert and to ensure that safety measures are in place to protect their properties. She also said the two suspects were violating the curfew regulations.

“The police are still urging everyone to stay at home between 21h00 and 04h00. Law enforcers are on the ground and committed to enforcing the law, fight crime and maintain law and order,” she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency