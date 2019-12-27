Suspected thief shot dead

A suspected burglar was shot dead on the spot while two others fled the crime scene at the Khomas Apartments/Flats, Zanzibar Street, Otjomuise on Thursday.

In a police report issued to this agency on Friday, Chief Inspector KaunaShikwambi, spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) noted that the incident occurred around 04h00 when three males suspected burglars allegedly armed with screwdrivers and metal bars forcibly entered the victim's (murder suspect) residence.

She noted that three suspected burglars allegedly stole two laptops, clothes and food from the freezer including other items valued N.dollars 65 000.

Shikwambi added that the murder suspect was-awaken by the noise from the intruders.

She further noted that the murder suspect allegedly fired a warning shot from his licensed shotgun and as the burglar's suspects were exiting with his goods on hands, he fired another shot which fatally hit one of the suspected burglars killing him.

'The other two suspects fled with other items.' She noted.

Shikwambi added that a few items were recovered, as they were dropped down during the fleeing from the crime scene and some got damaged in the process.

Shikwambi also noted that no arrest has been made yet and the deceased suspect is not identified and his next of kin has not yet been informed.

Police investigations continue.

