Two male suspects are expected to appear in the Otavi Magistrate’s Court this week for alleged theft of 186 steel railway sleepers belonging to TransNamib.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said the suspects aged 50 and 20 were arrested after the sleepers were allegedly found in their possession at Otavi Monday.

The 186 sleepers are valued at N.dollars 65 100, said Mbeha.

“The sleepers were recovered from the suspects and handed over to TransNamib,” she said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court this week on charges of theft.

Police investigations continue.

