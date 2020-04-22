Swakop elephant safely recovering in nature reserve

The elephant which made its first appearance in Swakopmund during last year’s festive season, has been successful relocated to the Na’an Ku Sȇ nature reserve located 42 kilometres outside Windhoek.

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism on Saturday made the decision to translocate the elephant bull from the Swakop river where he was settled since January.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Romeo Muyunda in a statement issued on Tuesday, the elephant posed a risk to human lives as a result of a high number of people moving in and around the river.

“The elephant was reported frequenting the golf course, causing some damages to plants and vegetation.

Additionally, the vegetation in river was not suitable for his nutritional needs, thereby raising health concerns,”Muyunda stated.

The spokesperson added that the bull, which had to be darted, is doing well since its arrival at its new home.

“The Ministry is optimistic that the elephant will find a happy and peaceful new home here now and in the future.”

Blood was also drawn to scan for any diseases and he was vaccinated against a variety of possible infections as well as anthrax.

The ministry has rejected insinuations that it prioritises wild animals over people’s lives given the magnitude of this operation and clarified that its mandate to protect wildlife is done to sustain human livelihoods.

“Wildlife is a resource that government has committed to protect, so that collectively as a country we all benefit.

It is also because of our wildlife, the country generates revenue from tourists and tourism businesses that come to explore and experience Namibia.” Muyunda stressed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency