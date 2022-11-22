Swakop Uranium donates 1000 sanitary packs to needy girls

Swakop Uranium (SU) on Tuesday donated 1000 sanitary pads and soap packs to vulnerable communities through the office of the Erongo Governor as part of a campaign launched last year.

SU Chief Executive Officer, Qiu Bin, emphasised the importance of sanitary pads as a necessity and how it is the joint responsibility of both parents and members of the community to hold hands and ensure every girl has access to them.

“A young girl missing school because we as a community have not made available sanitary pads at schools should not be tolerated in our community. Access to sanitary pads for young girls, in particular those who come from low-income households, is an area of improvement we all need to prioritise,” Bin stressed.

The SU Sanitary Pads Drive was launched in 2021 in an effort to keep young girls from underprivileged communities in school even during their menstrual period. The campaign has so far benefitted 2000 girls in the Erongo Region in areas such as Okombahe, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

Erongo Governor, Neville Andre Itope, said that every menstruating girl and woman needs a safe and supportive environment in which they have access to menstrual hygiene products without being embarrassed and stigmatized, which is mainly experienced in schools.

“I am pleased that the SU sanitary pads drive so far benefitted young girls as far as Daures Constituency, which is one of the most underdeveloped communities. I am confident that this donation will further benefit those in need and will further continue to assist these communities,” the governor noted.

The governor also called on men and boys to treat young girls with the dignity they deserve during their menstrual period, as it also has an impact on uniting society.

Marilyn Eibes, Founder of the Lotus Foundation, whose vision is to improve the menstrual health and hygiene of the marginalised menstruating adolescents through sustainable support, education and advocacy, said the foundation has so far partnered with five schools in the region and has donated over 2500 sanitary pads.

“By next year, we intend on increasing our partner schools to 10, to whom we will be able to donate through donations such as this one from SU.”

Source: The Namibian Press Agency