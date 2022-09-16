Swakop Uranium Launches Sustainable Development Report Highlighting Milestone Achievements on Multi-dimensional Practice

Ms. Kornelia Shilunga, Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy for Namibia, commended the publishing of the 2021 Swakop Uranium Sustainability Report and lauded the Company for demonstrating a commitment to good corporate governance and transparency. The Husab Mine is an important contributor to the country’s economy and is the largest employer in the Namibian mining industry with over 1,700 permanent employees and 1,000 contractors.

Swakop Uranium Board member and Chairperson of the Swakop Uranium Sustainability Development Committee, Ms. Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi, said “The 2021 report highlights the positive sustainable development impacts of the Company in Namibia, particularly in the Erongo Region. Through this report, we can see the Company is committed to fully supporting national development imperatives and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Continuous business development is an integral part of Swakop Uranium’s business strategy, with goals to build a world-class company that Namibia can be proud of.”

Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, Mr. Liu Mingzhe, thanked all stakeholders for their long-term support and assistance with the Swakop Uranium. Through CGN, China has made its largest project investment in Africa in the form of the Swakop Uranium Husab Mine, with an investment of more than US$ 5 billion which contributed 3.2 billion NAD to the local economy in 2021. The localization of the workforce is also an important goal for the Company, striving to employ a workforce comprising 96% of local talent through various training programs put in place to ensure a competent and dedicated workforce. CGN is also actively sourcing renewable energy, and recently built a 12-megawatt solar power station at the mine.

In his foreword in the report, the CEO of Swakop Uranium, Mr. Qiu Bin, thanked shareholders, key stakeholders, and employees for building positive and constructive relationships that have enabled Swakop Uranium to be successful and create a long-lasting and positive legacy in Namibia.

