A 72-year-old man died after he allegedly fell off a ladder while painting a building at the new industrial area in Swakopmund on Monday.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force's Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Erongo Region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, stated that the man, identified as George Haradoeb, was standing on top of a ladder that was hooked onto the scuffle, while one of his assistants was holding it still as he painted.

It is further alleged that in the process, strong winds started and shifted the scuffle, making it difficult for the assistant to hold the ladder in place, thus leading to the fall.

“The deceased fell from on top of the ladder and hit his head on the interlocks and was declared dead at the scene by Code Red medical personnel,” the report further stated.

His next of kin have been informed of his death.

No foul play is suspected so far and the body was taken to the Swakopmund State Hospital's mortuary for further handling, from where it will be taken to the Walvis Bay Police mortuary for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency