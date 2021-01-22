The Swakopmund Municipality on Friday launched an eight block housing development project geared towards expediting the delivery of serviced land and housing at affordable prices to the community.

The project will be developed by 11 private developers, through a joint venture with the council, who will finance and install services to the eight townships including the construction of houses on the land provided by the council.

In his speech during the ground-breaking ceremony, Erongo Governor Neville Andre Itope reiterated the government’s priority to promote the importance of public private partnerships and the crucial role it plays in the development of the country through smart partnerships.

“I believe that with the common goal shared in responding to the housing needs of our residents, we will reach greater heights. It is evident that this project does not only cater to those who need homes, but it will also create much-needed employment in our community,” the governor noted.

He added that this will all add up in contributing towards the stimulation and growth of the local and regional economy.

A total of 1 500 erven are expected to be generated from the project and upon completion, the council will receive 513 of the total serviced erven from the respective developers located in the various townships.

Four developers are expected to commence with land servicing immediately, while the rest are expected to commence as soon as their companies have been converted to PTYs.

In an interview with the media on the side-lines of the event, Swakopmund Municipality Chief Executive Officer Archie Benjamin noted that the project will consist of low-income housing, with the main aim of accommodating most people from the DRC informal settlement.

The projects are expected to create about 500 jobs at the commencement of it and is expected to increase once all contractors have started.

Source: Namibia Press Agency