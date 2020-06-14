Swapo begins preparations for local authorities elections

The ruling party Swapo, has began with preparations for Regional and Local Authority councillors elections which are due to be conducted in November this year.

This was announced by the party’s Secretary for Iformation and Mobilisation Hilma Nicanor during a press conference that took place at the party’s headquarters on Sunday.

Nicanor said the party’s Central Committee, which is the high decision making body of the party, held a meeting on 06 June 2020 where partaining matters of the party and those of national interest were discussed including the impact of Corona virus outbreak in the country.

She said with the part being cognisant of the expiry of office terms for regional and local authority councillors this year, the Central Committee has discussed issues, challenges and strategies around the elections in preparation for a resounding landslide victory.

‘The Central Committee resolved to call an Extra-Ordinary Congress to discuss issues like legal matters emanating from the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections post-mortem, where the party will do introspection,’ said Nicanor.

She added that the Central Committee has also directed the Swapo party Think Tank to submit a scientific report on the party activities, and in particular on issues that affected the party’s performance in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

‘The Swapo party Extra-ordinary congress which will effect constitutional ammendments on re-aligning party operations and priorities will be convened per the party’s constitution, chapter 3 Article 11,’ said Nicanor.

She further added that, with regard to the party regional structures, the Central Committee has also discussed and took notes of good progress the party has made relating to the renewal of mandate exercise, and so far 13 regions have submitted their reports.

