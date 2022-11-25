Swapo congress to come with consequences: Tötemeyer

SWAKOPMUND

Political analyst Professor Gerhard Tötemeyer said that the ongoing 7th Swapo Party congress will have consequences concerning its credibility, which as a result, affect the outcome of the 2024 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In an interview with Nampa on Friday, Tötemeyer expressed a number of issues the congress should be concerned about, which include the fact that the once charismatic and united Swapo Party as it was known when Namibia became independent, no longer exists.

According to the analyst, the Swapo Party has lost the impact it had on the life and well-being of the Namibians as it has become a disunited entity with a damaged position in society.

“Seemingly personal interests have become more important than the party and members must ask themselves what kind of reaction and support the party is getting these days. Why is it facing so much scepticism and losing credibility?

Can it still mobilise support in the population, particularly among those who turned their back on the party; can the party still claim legitimacy? The party’s credibility and honesty are at stake as distrust has developed and the party’s moral values are questioned,” he expressed.

Tötemeyer further highlighted some party members’ association with corruption, with some being accused of using the party predominantly for personal gain, self-interest and material advantage.

“It stands furthermore accused of not fighting corruption effectively, of delaying purposely the Fishrot court case till after the 2024 elections, fearing that during the trial some new names of politicians, officials and business people may be mentioned of having benefitted from the Fishrot case,” he said.

The former politician advised that the party that hopes to win the 2024 elections, can only succeed if it has the support of the younger generation, in addition to those who have in the last election abstained from voting as they lost trust in politics and politicians.

“Swapo Party can only remain strong and powerful and regain acceptance among voters if it succeeds in bridging inter-party differences if it is not exposed to section forming, and when it reforms its policy programme,” he added.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency