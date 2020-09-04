Swapo Councillor Kandjii to hear trial date next week

The date for the trial of Katutura Central Constituency Councillor, Ambrosius Kandjii who was arrested in April this year for allegedly assaulting a woman, will be made public in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court next Friday.

Court documents availed to Nampa on Friday show that the councillor made another appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, when his case was postponed to 11 September for the fixing of the trial date.

Kandjii is free on bail of N.dollars 3 000 and his bail was also extended until his next court appearance.

The councillor also faces additional charges of malicious damage to property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he earlier allegedly assaulted a man in Katutura and damaged his car.

The man opened a criminal case on 19 April 2020, but the councillor was not arrested at the time.

Kandjii appeared before Windhoek Magistrate Davy Kambinda on Thursday.

He is represented by his privately-instructed defence lawyer Ketuu Kaura, while Senior Public Prosecutor Arrie Husselmann appeared for the State.

Earlier, Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said Kandjii was arrested after the woman opened a criminal case against him, claiming that he punched her in the face and pointed a firearm at her.

It is alleged that the woman went to Kandjii’s house to be registered for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) after her first application was rejected because she was registered as a taxpayer previously, but she is no longer employed.

The EIG was a once-off N.dollars 750 provision by government for unemployed non-school going adults to subdue the economic impact of lockdown necessitated to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kandjii is a Swapo Member of Parliament in the National Council.

Source: Namibia Press Agency