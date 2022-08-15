Swapo elective conference for Otjozondjupa Region underway

The Swapo Party regional internal elective conference for the Otjozondjupa Region officially kicked off Sunday afternoon at a local hotel in Otjiwarongo.

Swapo Party central committee and political bureau member, Tobie Aupindi is chairing the regional conference here being attended by over 80 delegates from the seven districts of Okahandja, Okakarara, Otjiwarongo, Otavi, Grootfontein, Omatako and Tsumkwe.

Regional members of trade unions affiliated to Swapo are also in attendance, as well as those from the party’s regional elders’ council, youth league and women’s council, said Aupindi.

The conference was convened to elect candidates to fill the positions of Swapo Party regional coordinator of Otjozondjupa, treasurer and party mobiliser.

“The same conference will also elect party members to the central committee of Swapo, and those who will attend the 7th congress in November this year,” he said.

He then called out to the candidates vying for the positions of regional coordinator, treasurer and mobiliser to stand up in front so that delegates could see them.

In the queue for regional party coordinator position was the incumbent, Susan Hikopua, Lovisa Iiyambo, Imms Namaseb and Hambira Mate.

On the position of information, publicity and mobilisation was Elizabeth Shinana and Martha Simeon, while for treasurer was Patrick Xoagub and Valarie Aron.

Nine names of regional party members vying for four seats on the Swapo Party central committee were also announced - Hilda Jesaja, Marlayn Mbakera, Kaino David, Saara Naholo, Clive Kavendjii, James Uerikua, Erickson Nenghwanya, Joseph Andreas and Mandume Kawana.

Results of the conference will be announced after the casting and counting of votes later on Sunday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency