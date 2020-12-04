Swapo fields senior hydrologist as Oshakati mayor

Local senior hydrologist at the Cuvelai Etosha Basin in the Directorate of Water Affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform and member of Swapo, Leonard Hango, is the new mayor of Oshakati.

Hango took the Oshakati mayoral office on Wednesday when he was sworn with other new councillors on the same day.

He is to be deputized by Puyeipawa Elifas, also from Swapo. The election of the chairperson of the town’s management committee (MC) was postponed to a later stage on the grounds that it was not on the council’s agenda of Wednesday.

Hofni Mutota and Maria Mutumbulwa are other Swapo members in the seven-member Oshakati Town Council.

The four-month-old Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) managed to obtain three seats in the Oshakati Local Authority and as such, it has fielded Ruusa Frans, Jerobeam Ndaamohamba and Martha Imene as its members of the council.

Mutota, Mutumbulwa and Frans were elected as members of the three-member MC of the Oshakati Town Council.

