Swapo has always priotised grooming young leaders – Geingob

President Hage Geingob said the Swapo party has always prioritised the grooming of young cadres for future leadership roles.

Geingob made this statement during the 61st anniversary celebrations of Swapo, as well as the official inauguration of the Kavango East Swapo party regional office at Rundu on Saturday.

His statement follows his appointment of 22-year-old Patience Masua on 23 April as a member of the National Assembly.

The president appointed Masua after the resignation of former Defence Minister Rear Admiral Peter Vilho from the National Assembly.

Many people on social media questioned why the appointment did not come from the Swapo Party Youth League, which is the youth wing of the party.

To this Geingob said the practice of promoting youth has been continued by the party post-independence.

'Youth leaders who show potential and promise are filtered through the system by being given exposure as Members of Parliament, deputy ministers, governors and so on,' he said.

Today, he said, the party has a cohort of young deputy ministers such as Jennelly Matundu, Veikko Nekundi, Kornelia Shilunga, Emma Theofilus, Heather Sibungo, and Emma Kantema-Gaomas amongst others.

Other young leaders, he added, were appointed as governors, such as Marius Sheya, James Uerikua and Neville Andre.

Some others progressed to become ministers such as Pohamba Shifeta, Peya Mushelenga and Yvonne Dausab.

Geingon further said the Swapo Party Youth League has always been an embryo through which young political revolutionaries are groomed.

'This is where the young people's political teeth are sharpened. In fact, Ottilie Shindivi (Swapo party regional coordinator Kavango East) will agree with me that those who will carry on the progressive revolutionary agenda of Swapo via this new regional office will be our Swapo youth,' Geingob said.

He added that the young functionaries should now ensure that they are equipped to face the challenges of modern domestic, regional and global politics and socio-economic issues.

'Young cadres should also ensure that the knowledge and culture of Swapo and the ethos of solidarity, freedom and justice remain at the core of their decision-making process,' Geingob said.

