Swapo in Oshana to register its election candidates

The Swapo Party in the Oshana Region will register its candidates for the Regional Council and Local Authority elections, which is taking place on 25 November, with the Electoral Commission of Namibia on Friday.

Party coordinator Samuel Nelongo confirmed this to Nampa on Wednesday. This follows the conclusion of the party’s elective district conferences held throughout the region as from 27 September to 04 October.

Nelongo said most of the incumbent Oshana regional councillors have been re-elected and only Rosalia Shilenga of the Okatana Constituency and Johannes Andreas of the Oshakati West Constituency lost their portfolios during the elections held at their respective district conferences.

Out of 126 delegates to the Okatana district conference, Shilenga got 27 votes and Edmund Ishuwa won with 66 votes, while 107 delegates attended the Oshakati West district conference where Andreas lost with 39 votes to Aram Martin’s 42 votes.

Martin previously served as the councillor of the same constituency and was Swapo member of the National Council, before losing to Andreas during the 2014 Regional Council and Local Authority elections.

Nelongo said the serving councillor of the Uuvudhiya Constituency, Amutenya Ndahafa did not stand for re-election and as such, Timoteus Shivute has been elected as new candidate after winning the district election with a small margin of 41 votes against Fillipus Ashipala with 40 votes.

“It was the toughest contest, as the two had a draw of votes twice before Shivute won the race with only one vote in the third round,” Nelongo explained.

Gerson Kapenda (Okaku), Joseph Mupetami (Okatyali), Adolf Uunona (Ompundja), Abraham Kaushiweni (Ondangwa Rural), Leonard Negonga (Ondangwa Urban) and Andreas Uutoni (Ongwediva) have been overwhelmingly re-elected.

Nelongo said that incumbent regional councillors, Abner Shikongo for Oshakati East and Andreas Amundjindi for Uukwiyuushona were re-elected by acclamation (duly adopted).

Swapo candidates for the Ondangwa local authority are Paavo Amwele (incumbent mayor), Ester Awala, Nikodemus Amadhila, Julia Amundjebo-Kapia, Andreas Kalumbu (incumbent chairperson of management committee), Anna Itope (incumbent councillor) and Wardheim Shapaka.

Ongwediva local authority candidates are Taara Shalyefu, Naemi Amuthenu (incumbent management committee chairperson), George Fabian, Uralia Nghilongwa (incumbent councillor), Jeremia Ambata, Priskilla Hailulu and Petrus Mutumbulwa.

Nelongo noted that almost all serving councillors of the Oshakati local authority have been voted out and only Mayor Angelus Iiyambo narrowly survived the chop at the seventh position on the list of the seven-member Oshakati Town Council.

Swapo candidates at this local authority are Hofeni Mutota, Puyeipawa Elifas, Leonard Hango, Maria Mutumbulwa, Leo Shinime, Martha Nashidengo and Iiyambo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency