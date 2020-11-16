Swapo is the only party capable of developing Khorixas: Mbumba

Swapo Party is the only party that can truly develop Khorixas as other opposition parties are only making empty promises just to get votes, former party secretary-general Nangolo Mbumba on Sunday said.

Mbumba at the ruling party’s rally at Khorixas said Swapo has made progress by establishing the first vocational training centre in the Kunene Region at Khorixas, while one of the biggest road construction projects is also currently underway.

“As part of bringing development to the people in the region, the construction of the vocational training centre is currently underway here in Khorixas. I urge all the parents to send their children to school so they will be future leaders of tomorrow. These opposition parties that are now campaigning to vote for them are just making empty promises. They will never deliver on their promises. I urge you to vote for Swapo because since independence Swapo has been bringing development to the region,” he said.

Mbumba added that construction of the road between Uis and Kamanjab is one of the capital projects under the Swapo-led government and many of the region’s inhabitants will benefit from the project in terms of employment.

Mbumba, who is also the country’s vice president, said that as Swapo members and Namibians, every citizen has the right to vote.

“Please wear your Swapo Party attire every day and walk proudly in it. When the day comes for voting I need you to wear your normal clothes but I would like to advise you to vote for Swapo. You have seen over the years how Swapo has developed the country including your region. I promise you that we will build more houses for you because every Namibian needs a proper house to live in,” said Mbumba.

He added that Swapo Party councillors at Khorixas have pushed that a mall is brought closer to the people of Khorixas to avoid unnecessary travelling for shopping.

Khorixas Mayor Cleophas Tjuunduwa, Norman Nanuseb, Stella Ganes, Usko Shivute, Reginald Roman, Cornelia Adams and Irma Afrikaner were introduced as the party’s local authority candidates while the current Khorixas Constituency councillor, Elias Xoagub was introduced as the regional constituency candidate.

Source: Namibia press Agency