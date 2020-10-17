Swapo launches 2020 regional and local authority election campaign

Swapo party president, Dr Hage Geingob, on Saturday launched the party’s 2020 regional and local authority election campaign in Windhoek, urging supporters and sympathisers to vote for the party in order to deliver prosperity to Namibians.

Geingob sad that Namibians have good reasons to vote for the party because it will stick to its principles and manifestos of listening to people and delivering on areas where people are demanding improvement like unemployment, the economic situation, lack of decent shelter and on the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund, where scores of students are left in dire straits due to poor implementation and execution of duties.

“In the fishing sector, where fishermen lost their jobs as a consequence of mismanagement, we have heard you. I made it clear during the final Cabinet Meeting of 2019 that we can no longer conduct business as usual. The size of Cabinet shall be reduced and an attempt at 50/50 representation shall be made. Persistent lack of implementation of Government policies and programs cannot continue any longer,” said Geingob.

He added that his reiteration to intensify the fight against poverty and specifically the fight against corruption and Gender based Violence will not stop until tangible results are seen, because the Swapo-led government has already taken concrete actions to deal with the issues as a matter of urgency. That is why government has cut down on the size of the executive and also cancelled the purchase of new vehicles for political office bearers.

“Significant savings were consequently ploughed back in the critical sectors of water supply, housing and sanitation,” he said.

He further added that in July this year, the party held a first ever post-mortem discussions regarding its performance, and from the candid discussions, it was concluded among others that the party has fallen short in some instances like service delivery in the areas of housing, sanitation, education, health and other issues in cities, towns and villages, which led to a reduction in votes during the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Source: Namibia Press Agency