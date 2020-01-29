Swapo launches campaigning for Otjiwarongo by-election

The Swapo-Party leadership in the Otjozondjupa Region on Wednesday officially launched its political campaign activities for its candidate, Marlay Mbakera who is contesting in the Otjiwarongo by-election on 09 March 2020.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the Otjiwarongo Constituency Councillor Julius Neumbo who died in a road accident on 10 December 2019.

The Otjozondjupa Swapo-Party Regional Coordinator, Susan Hikopua made the launch on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of chairperson of the political national leaders assigned to the region, Mukwaita Shanyengana.

Another political national leader assigned to Otjozondjupa, Cornelia Shilunga also attended the launch at the Swapo-Party office in Otjiwarongo.

Hikopua in her statement said Mbakera is the only sole candidate who is contesting the upcoming by-election on the ticket of Swapo.

Dear comrades, after all the due procedures within the Swapo-Party structures, the Otjiwarongo district held its nomination programmes and nominated her, said Hikopua.

She further added that the 44-year-old Mbakera is a tested cadre, born and groomed in the Swapo-Party structures.

Mbakera with no double will pickup from where the late Neumbo left and also continue to foster the sustainable legacy of development in the constituency left by the late councillor, Hikopua said.

It is now my pleasure to call up on all Swapo members, sympathisers, supporters and peace loving residents of Otjiwarongo to rally behind Mbakera and vote for her on 09 March 2020, said Hikopua.

Mbakera will contest the by-election against Sebeteus Guiteb, 45, of the Landless Peoples' Movement (LPM) and the 36-year-old Erastus Mbumba, an independent candidate.

Source: Namibia Press Agency