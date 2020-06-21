‘Swapo must not die in our hands’: Mumbala

Swapo Party regional coordinator for ||Kharas, MatheusMumbala has urged party members in the region to put aside their personal difference and work in unity to guarantee win in the upcoming elections.

Namibians will return to the polls on 25 November this year to elect new regional and local authority Councillors.

Speaking at the party’s Regional Executive Committee meeting here on Saturday Mumbala called on the party members to work together and in order to mobilize the community to vote for Swapo.

“Forget what Mumbala did to you in the past, we now need unity of purpose, please note that the party is not owned by an individual hence individual can come and go but the organization will remain,” he said.

Mumbala said the ruling party has been winning elections all the years and there is no difference now.

‘Swapo has been winning since the battle field, why should must it loose now when its in our hands, when Swapo was in the hands of its founders it has been victorious and now we must make sure it continues to win,’ stressed Mumbala.

Further the regional coordinator said the party’s members should ensure that the party remains stronger for the next generation.

‘The party must not fail in our hands, let us make the party stronger for the next generation, the should find it a strong party. Let us not part ways now, we should reconcile ourselves,’ cited the regional coordinator.

According to him the meeting serves as a preparation of the region to participate in the upcoming Swapo party extra ordinary congress slated in September this year.

‘This meeting also will be a preparation for us for our extra ordinary regional conference to fill the position of regional information mobiliser, a position that the governor, Aletha Frederick holds. In Swapo we believe in democracy that is why we say Swapo is the people and the people are Swapo,’ added Mumbala.

Source:Namibia Press Agency