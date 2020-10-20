Swapo party cannot receive lessons from opposition: Shaningwa

Swapo cannot be taught lessons from opposition parties that assisted with the oppression, injustice and denigration of black people in collusion with an illegal apartheid government, Swapo Secretary-general Sophia Shaningwa has said.

Shaningwa was responding to statements made against President Hage Geingob by opposition parties after remarks he made against white voters over the weekend.

He made the remarks during the launch of Swapo’s Regional Council and Local Authority election campaign, where he said white people have “declared war against Swapo” and that he has seen them registering in big numbers in order to vote, something the president said he has never seen before.

Amongst others, PDM vice president Jennifer Van der Heever described the remarks as hate speech, saying it is threatening and intimidating and an attempt to blackmail white voters and also does not foster the notion of nation-building.

“We cannot receive lessons from political parties like the DTA and PDM that assisted with the oppression, injustice and denigration of black people in collusion with an illegal apartheid government. The Swapo party cannot receive lessons from Henk Mudge of the Republican Party,” Shaningwa said in a media statement on Monday.

She added Swapo implemented the policy of unity and national reconciliation and added that Geingob was allegedly condemning racial mobilisation by a section of the white population against Swapo.

“Our detractors were hoping our party would field candidates without due regard for renewal in terms of youth. That wish did not materialise too. We have fielded young and dynamic comrades to take service delivery to another level. All the macabre wishes to weaken the Swapo party have been debunked,” she said.

She added that to use the word “war” colloquially in the context of an electoral battle is fairly routine, and “opposition leaders without an agenda and fault finding journalists who rush to fill sensational headlines should know better than that.”

Source: Namibia Press Agency