Swapo Party celebrates 60th anniversary

The Swapo party celebrated its 60th anniversary on Sunday at Parliament in Windhoek, with only few part leaders that attended the ceremony to avoid large gatherings and adhere to social distancing due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The party president Hage Geingob who was the main speaker said, with the year 2020 being the year of introspection as he declared it, party members should pause and reflect on what the party means to them, the country and the world after 60 years of existence.

He said as all members recall and honor the selfless feats of fallen comrades and compatriots who paid their ultimate sacrifice for independence, they should also look forward and plan ahead in order to safeguard the party’s future and deliver economic revolution.

“We have successfully negotiated the journey towards political independence, now let us think about the journey towards our economic independence. Let us renew our mandate and continue to work with dedication, clear focus and unrelenting discipline in ensuring that we deliver a dignified and prosperous life for our people,” said Geingob.

He said that, he is pleased with the Namibian electorates who decided to renew the party’s mandate to continue ruling the country and implement its elections manifesto when they re-elected the party during the 2019 November Presidential and Parliament elections.

“Comrades, we have all seen the outcomes of the November 2019 Presidential and Parliament elections. These outcomes have obliged us the Swapo party, to commence with the process of introspection following last December’s Central Committee meeting where I motivated the need for post-mortem of the party and its presidential candidate’s performance in the elections,” said Geingob.

He added that the purpose of the post-mortem is to better prepare, position and equip the ruling party for the changing times and challenges in society and the world at large, and he is pleased that the politburo meeting of 2020 has endorsed it.

Geingob further added that the party would have loved to throw a spectacular 60th birthday bash to enjoy with its members, but unfortunate it came at a time when the world is severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, therefore the party could not risk the lives of members and other Namibians.

Source: Namibia Press Agency