Swapo Party far from being divided party: Geingob

The Swapo Party is far from being a divided party, and is far from being a party in crisis, Swapo Party president Hage Geingob said on Friday.

However, when comrades experience defeat at a congress because the delegates have chosen others instead of them, and they find themselves outside the structures of the party, it should not be interpreted as division and disunity, Geingob added.

Geingob was speaking at the opening of the Swapo Party’s seventh elective congress underway in Windhoek.

“We are the vibrant Swapo Party whose objective is to unite the people of Namibia, irrespective of race, religion, sex or ethnic origin, into a democratic and peace-loving nation,” he said.

He then called on the party’s cadres to be vigilant and not start to believe the “lies and untruths” that are told repeatedly about them by “biased editors and half-baked analysts to the point where we become the ones to believe them”.

“We are far from being a divided party and we are far from being a party in crisis,” he reiterated.

“We cannot be a divided party if we are the ones who champion the project of nation-building since independence. We cannot be a divided party if we are the ones who initiated the policy of national reconciliation through which we dismantled the tribal infrastructure of ethnic Bantustans and racism,” Geingob said.

He reminded the party delegates to the congress that Swapo has a track record of bringing those who oppose it into Government “in order to build and not to destroy”.

The three-day congress ends on Sunday.

