Swapo re-instates Shilunga and Kamwanka

The Swapo leadership in the Oshana Region on Wednesday held a reconciliatory meeting at Oshakati where it resolved to withdraw the recall of Onesmus Shilunga and Gabriel Kamwanka from the Oshakati Local Authority.

This was revealed by party's coordinator in the region, Samuel Nelongo, in telephonic interview with Nampa on Wednesday.

Nelongo pointed out that the reconciliatory meeting was attended by members of the regional leadership, Shilunga, Kamwanka and the party's leaderships for Oshakati East and West.

A combined Swapo executive committees on Tuesday recalled Shilunga and Kamwanka from being members of the Oshakati Local Authority, accusing them of misconduct for declining to be sworn in on 16 December last year.

Shilunga and Kamwanka on 16 December declined to be sworn in to protest against the return of their fellow councillor Katrina Shimbulu to the Oshakati Local Authority, after resigning to vie for a Swapo parliamentary seat during the 27 November 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Shimbulu failed the test of securing a National Assembly seat, hence her U-turn. The meeting of today, 05 February 2020, decided to cancel the recalling of the two councillors and informed the Oshakati acting chief executive officer Kornelius Kapolo to organize immediate swearing in of Shilunga and Kamwanka, Nelongo narrated.

He added that the meeting has also resolved that Kapolo in turn inform the Swapo regional office of the date and time Shilunga and Kamwanka will be sworn in.

Kamwanka confirm the cancellation of their recall to Nampa on Thursday (today).

Source: Namibia Press Agency