Swapo renews mandates of district leaders at Okahandja and Tsumkwe

The Swapo Party district conferences of Okahandja and Tsumkwe in the Otjozondjupa Region successfully took place on Thursday and Friday at the respective towns.

Swapo coordinator in Otjozondjupa, Susan Hikopua in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said the region has an instruction from the central committee of the party to renew mandates of the six political districts in the region which has been pending since October 2019.

The six districts with pending and incomplete renewals, that now has to restructure their leadership positions before end of July this year, are Omatako, Okahandja, Okakarara, Otjiwarongo, Otavi and Tsumkwe.

Hikopua said in October 2019, some Swapo Party members in those districts disputed outcomes of their elective conferences after they claimed to have observed serious irregularities.

“The exercise is expected to renew mandates or restructure the positions of district coordinators, mobilisers and treasurers,” she said.

Hikopua said Okahandja held its own district conference on Thursday where Martha Kandiwapa Mwandingi was re-elected to the position of district coordinator.

Betuel Tjaveondja was also re-elected mobiliser of the Swapo Party’s Okahandja district, and Hartlief Nangolo as treasurer.

Tsumkwe district Swapo members also convened their conference on Friday to elect their district leadership.

The delegates re-elected Johannes Hausiku as Tsumkwe district coordinator, while Renatte Swartbooi was re-elected as district mobiliser.

Hacky Kxao Khami is the new Tsumkwe district treasurer.

All elected representatives are expected to serve their districts for a period of five years.

Hikopua said other districts to follow are Otjiwarongo, Otavi and Okakarara, saying the Omatako district still has disputes which need to be resolved before the final district conference takes place.

“Grootfontein political district is exempted from these renewals and it is expected to hold its own in 2021,” she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency